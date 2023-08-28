Two Juveniles Arrested for Vehicle Theft by Ellendale Police

A reported stolen 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was recovered last week by Ellendale Police in the Ingram Village Development. With help from Milton Police, a Bridgeville K9 and Delaware State Police, Ellendale Police developed two suspects – both juveniles.

Warrants for one juvenile were obtained Friday – the juvenile was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses. The juvenile was released to a parent.

On Sunday the 2nd juvenile was arrested by Ellendale Police on the same charges and committed to the Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center in Milford on a $1300 secured bond pending arraignment Monday in Family Court.