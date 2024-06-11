Two Juveniles Arrested in Hollybrook for Firearm & Drug Offenses

Early Monday morning Laurel Police conducting a property check of the Hollybrook Farms Apartment Complex, spotted two subjects on bicycles who had been loitering in the breezeways of multiple buildings and knocking on windows of an occupied apartment. When police tried to contact them they rode away, but were stopped by additional officers already in the area. Both subjects – identified as two 14 year old boys from Laurel and known to police for prior criminal investigations – were detained for violating curfew and one found in possession of a loaded firearm, with an obliterated serial number, concealed on his person. The other boy was in possession of marijuana.

The subjects were transported to the Laurel Police Department for processing. The subject that was in possession of the firearm, who did not reside in Hollybrook Apartments, was charged with the following crimes:

Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Class D Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Class D Felony)

Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number (Class D Felony)

Trespassing 3rd Degree (Violation)

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed into the custody of the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in default of a $10,050 secured bail.

The second subject, who did reside in Hollybrook Apartments, was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Marijuana Under 18 (Misdemeanor)

Loitering (Violation)

He was also arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance to a parent.

In addition to the above charges, the parents of both children were issued criminal summonses for the Laurel Town Curfew Ordinance, LA 0069004b, “Parent Allows by Inefficient Control Juvenile to Remain in Public Place After Curfew”. While the ordinance has been active since 1998, the Laurel Town Council amended the age and time restrictions in response to the recent increase in Laurel’s juvenile-related violent crime. This is the first case where officers were able to use the ordinance to take a proactive approach against this type of dangerous criminal behavior.

This is an on-going investigation. If you or someone you know has information related to this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.