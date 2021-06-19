Two Juveniles Face 274 Charges after Investigation

Delaware State Police arrested two juvenile males from Seaford on multiple criminal charges following a multiple-month investigation.

Between October and December 2020, Delaware State Police Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit investigated 37 related criminal cases in the Seaford and Laurel area consisting of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, felony theft, and multiple misdemeanor crimes. During the three-month investigation, two 17-year-old males were developed as suspects.

On December 11, 2020, Delaware State Police Troop 5 Patrol was dispatched to a complaint where numerous individuals were caught rummaging through vehicles on a property. The property owner confronted the two juveniles who gave the victim the middle finger before they went to a neighboring residence where they kept rummaging through other victims’ unsecured vehicles. Multiple Delaware State Police units responded to a large, wooded field where the suspects fled into and a short time later, apprehended both subjects who were attempting to hide from law enforcement. Both juveniles were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where they were charged with over 100 criminal charges and arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court, and released on their own recognizance to a guardian.

Between February and June 2021, Delaware State Police Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit investigated various crimes in Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Bridgeville, and Georgetown. These crimes consisted of Theft of Firearms, Burglary, Felony Theft, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and additional misdemeanor crimes. During the four-month crime trend, 83 related criminal cases were investigated. One of the 17-year-old juveniles arrested in December 2020 and a 16-year-old male of Seaford were developed as suspects in these new criminal cases.

On June 17, 2021, the Delaware State Police apprehended the two juveniles at their residence. They were transported to Troop 4 and charged with 274 criminal charges and arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Stevenson Juvenile Correctional Center on a $474,750.00 secured bond.

*Due to the suspects being juveniles, the names and photographs are being withheld.*