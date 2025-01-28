Two Men Arrested for Fraudulent Sale of Vehicles in Frankford

Two men have been arrested for theft and related charges by Delaware State Police. Police began investigating 49 year old Jason Griffith of Selbyville and 81 year old Robert Griffith of Bridgeville last November for the fraudulent sale of vehicles at Geared Up Trucks and More, LLC and Wicked Wrench on Route 113 in Frankford. Detectives learned that both men were involved in the sale of vehicle that were in for repair. Police say the suspects falsified documents to obtain vehicle title information, sold vehicles that had already been purchased, sold stolen vehicles from out of state and did not provide victims with vehicles after payment was made. Warrants were obtained for both men, who turned themselves in at Troop 4 where they were charged with multiple offenses.

Jason Griffith was charged with the crimes listed below:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Forgery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony) – 8 counts

Theft over $1,500 (Felony)

Issuing a Bad Check over $1,500 (Felony) – 3 counts

Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Falsifying Business Records

Jason Griffith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.

Robert Griffith was charged with the crimes listed below:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Forgery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony) – 6 counts

Issuing a Bad Check over $1,500 (Felony) – 3 counts

Selling Stolen Property (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 6 counts

Falsifying Business Records

Robert Griffith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone with further information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-752-3798 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.