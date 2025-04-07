Two Men Arrested in Multiple Thefts in Kent County

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts throughout Kent County. Delaware State Police began investigating similar thefts in March where unknown suspects trespassed onto various properties and stole landscape trailers and the property on them. A Toyota 4-Runner was identified as a possible suspect vehicle and 40 year old Ronald Keiser of Hartly identified as a suspect. A search warrant was executed at a property on Brittney Lane in Hartly on March 25th and a stolen John Deere zero turn lawnmower was recovered. Keiser was arrested. Further investigation identified 39 year old Joseph Jackson as the second suspect and a second search warrant was executed at the same property – which led to the recovery of additional reported and unreported stolen property – including landscape trailers and a stolen Kia Sorento.

On March 25, 2025, Keiser was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft under $1,500 – Victim is over 62 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 7 counts

Selling Stolen Property under $1,500

Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts

Keiser was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $3,100 unsecured bond. On April 1, 2025, Keiser was charged with additional theft related crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $31,400 unsecured bond.

On March 31, 2025, Jackson was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft under $1,500 – Victim is over 62 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 7 counts

Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts

Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.