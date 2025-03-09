Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges Near Millsboro

Two men have been arrested on drug and related charges in the Millsboro area. Delaware State Police say members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force were on patrol on Thursday night just before 10 and spotted a Mustang eastbound on Route 24 near Bay Farm Road fail to signal properly when it turned onto Bay Farm Road. Police attempted to stop the car which pulled into a driveway on Bay Farm Road and sped through the yard and struck a tree.

The driver – 52 year old Jerome Johnson of Rehoboth Beach and passenger 42 year old Troy Sanders of Bridgeville – both ran off on foot but were quickly arrested.

Johnson was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants – a search of both men turned up over 3 grams of heroin and nearly 12 grams of crack cocaine.

Jerome Johnson was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:



Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Signal Continuously Not Less than 300 feet

Johnson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,501 cash bond.

Troy Sanders was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sanders was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,800 secured bond.

.