Two Men Indicted and Charged in Sexual Abuse Case

Two men have been indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a juvenile between 1994 and 1996. Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the victim suffered profound trauma over a period of years. An anonymous report to the Diocese of Wilmington and investigation by Wilmington Police found evidence that 80 year old Father John Taggart and the late Father John Francis O’Brien abused a victim during their 7th and 8th grade years at St Thomas the Apostle School and continued after the victim began high school. Taggart was a priest at St. Thomas the Apostle from 1987 to 1998. In January of 1999 he was sent to St. John the Apostle in Milford, and in January of 2001 was sent to St. Helena’s in Wilmington. Taggart resigned from active ministry in 2004 and currently resides in Georgia.

The investigation also uncovered allegations of abuse of the same victim by 57 year old Christopher Crisona, a teacher at St. Thomas the Apostle School. Crisona worked as a teacher at St. Thomas for the 1994-1995 school year and part of the 1995-1996 school year. He was removed mid year following a student complaint, later working at St. Matthew’s in Wilmington (1999), Corpus Christi (1999), and St. Hedwig’s (2000). He currently works as an elementary school teacher in Florida.

Taggart is charged with the following offenses:

continuous sexual abuse of a child

dangerous crime against a child – 2 counts

3 rd degree unlawful sexual penetration- 2 counts

degree unlawful sexual penetration- 2 counts 1 st degree unlawful sexual intercourse-4 counts

degree unlawful sexual intercourse-4 counts 2nd degree unlawful sexual contact

Crisona is charged with the following offenses:

2 nd degree unlawful sexual contact

degree unlawful sexual contact 1 st degree unlawful sexual intercourse-3 counts

degree unlawful sexual intercourse-3 counts 3 rd degree unlawful sexual penetration

degree unlawful sexual penetration 2nd degree unlawful sexual contact

continuous sexual abuse of a child

Extradition is pending for both men. The DOJ is seeking other potential victims – contact 302-577-5293 or ReportAbuse@delaware.gov