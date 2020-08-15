Two Men Rescued by Coast Guard and OCBP after Swept into OC Inlet

Two men who were swept into the Ocean City Inlet by a strong current Saturday afternoon were rescued by Coast Guard and Ocean City Beach Patrol guards. The Coast Guard was on hand for the safety operations during the Ocean City Air Show and heard the call – and found two men and four lifeguards in the water. Officials say one man went into the water by the jetty and was swept away by the current – the other man jumped in to try to rescue the him – and was also swept away by the current. The Coast Guard was able to pull the two men out of the water – they refused medical treatment.