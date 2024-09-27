Two Milford Juveniles Charged with 1st degree Robbery and Weapons Offenses

Milford Police were called to SE 4th Street for an armed robbery Wednesday evening (September 25) just before 4pm. Investigators arriving at the scene learned the suspects were believed to be in the backyard of another residence. Two juveniles were found and arrested. Police found two 9mm handguns in a backpack next to the suspects – both weapons identified as ‘ghost guns’. Police obtained a search warrant for the property where the juveniles were located and a search turned up a third 9mm ghost gun and a Mac 10 – 9mm submachine gun inside the suspect’s bedroom and a single shot rifle in an outbuilding on the property.

A 17 year old male suspect is charged with the following offenses:

1st degree Robbery (Felony) one count

Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony (Felony) 2 counts

Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony) five counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony) two counts Possession of Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun) (Felony) one count

Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony) three counts

2nd degree Conspiracy (Felony) one

Breach of Release

The 17 year old suspect is being held at the Stevenson House in default of $175,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the other teen or the victim.

A 15 year old male is charged with the following offenses:

1st degree Robbery (Felony) one count

Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony (Felony) two counts

Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony) two counts

Possession, Purchase, Own, or Control of Ammunition Persons Under 18 (Felony) one count

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony) two counts Possession of Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun) (Felony)

Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony) two counts

2nd degree Conspiracy (Felony) one count

The 15 year old suspect is being held at Stevenson House in default of $68,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the other teen or the victim.