Two Milford Women Arrested after Fight

Image courtesy Milford Police

Two Milford women were arrested after a fight on Northwest Front Street Sunday night. Milford Police learned that during the fight, 25 year old Tyera Jarrett struck 26 year old Tamira Griffin and that Griffin assaulted Jarrett with a baseball bat during the fight. Both women were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7.

Griffin is charged with several offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Assault Second Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Griffin was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $16,100 secured bail and a no contact order with the victims in this case.

Jarrett is charged with the following offenses:

Offensive Touching

Disorderly Conduct

Jarrett was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $200 secured bail.