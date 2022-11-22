Two Millsboro Men Arrested on Weapons Charges after Crash

Two Millsboro men have been arrested on multiple weapons charges after a crash Monday night on Route 24 in the Long Neck area. Just before 9pm police say a Lexus driven by a 35 year old Lewes man was eastbound on Route 24 in front of a Hyundai driven by 22 year old Evan Briscoe. Briscoe tried to avoid colliding with the Lexus and swerved, but struck the car causing the Lexus to rotate and strike a guard rail and collide a second time with the Hyundai. Police say the two occupants in the Hyundai – Briscoe and 25 year old Joshua Baull – showed signs of impairment. A handgun with an obliterated serial number was found in the car. It was reported stolen by Georgetown Police in February. Baull was also found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver and passenger in the Lexus were treated for minor injuries from the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Briscoe and Baull were transported back to Troop 7, where they were charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Vehicular Assault Second Degree

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Numerous Traffic Violations

Briscoe was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $56,750 cash bond.

Baull was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $57,500 cash bond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Trooper First Class Falk at 302-703-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.