Two Millsboro Teens–Ages 15 and 13–Arrested for Repeated Burglaries, Thefts at Long Neck Business

Delaware State Police have arrested two teenagers—a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, both from Millsboro for breaking into and stealing from a Long Neck business repeatedly. According to police, the business targeted was Poppy’s Produce on Long Neck Road in Millsboro. Police received the report of a burglary on August 17th. When they arrived, they learned that a gate to the property was damaged, and items were removed from a beverage refrigerator. Police also received reports of a burglary to that business on August 19th and August 26th. In those burglaries, food and drinks were stolen. Detectives are working to identify other individuals who may have been involved in these crimes. On August 28th, both the 15-year-old and the 13-year-old turned themselves into police and have been charged with several crimes including two felonies–Burglary 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree as well as Theft Under $1,500 and Criminal Mischief. Both have been released to the custody of a guardian.

Information from DSP:

Delaware State Police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, both from Millsboro, for repeat burglaries to a Long Neck business.

On August 17, 2024, troopers responded to Poppy’s Produce, located at 32861 Long Neck Road in Millsboro, for a burglary. When troopers arrived, they learned that unknown suspects damaged a gate to the property, entered the business, and removed items from a beverage refrigerator. On August 19th and August 26th, troopers again took reports of a burglary to the business. Troopers learned that the unknown suspects entered the business and stole food and drinks. Through investigative means, detectives identified two teenagers as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest. Detectives are working to identify other suspects.

On August 28, 2024, the 15-year-old turned their self in at Troop 4, where they were charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released to the custody of a guardian.

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony) – 3 counts

Degree (Felony) – 3 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 3 counts

Degree (Felony) – 3 counts Theft under $1,500 – 3 counts

Criminal Mischief

On August 28, 2024, the 13-year-old turned their self in at Troop 4, where they were charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released to the custody of a guardian.

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Degree (Felony) – 2 counts Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Degree (Felony) – 2 counts Theft under $1,500 – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief

Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this case to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.