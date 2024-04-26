Two Milton Residents Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

Two Milton residents have been arrested for gun and drug offenses after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Reynolds Pond Road in Milton on April 12th. This was the result of a drug investigation by Delaware State Police of 52 year old Randolph Gooner, who was suspected of large-scale distribution of drugs. Police went to the residence around 6am – Gooner was in the driver’s set of a pickup parked in the driveway and ignored verbal commands to get out – he was arrested after a brief struggle – and a search of his person turned up a loaded handgun and two oxycodone pills.

A search of the residence turned up multiple shotguns, rifles and handguns as well as drugs, and paraphernalia.

14 shotguns

6 rifles

4 handguns

Approximately 30.28 grams of cocaine

Approximately 51.66 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 8.48 grams of psychedelic mushrooms

Various amounts of alprazolam, amphetamine, buprenorphine, clonazepam, homatropine methylbromide hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol pills, for which Gooner was unable to produce a prescription

Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials

Following the search of the home, troopers conducted a K9 scan on the Chevrolet Silverado, and a Toyota Tacoma parked on the property. Troopers discovered the Tacoma belonged to Gooner’s significant other, Carey Rust. Troopers searched both vehicles after the K9 scan positively alerted to the presence of narcotics located within the vehicles.

A search of the Silverado led to the discovery of a rifle that was concealed in the trunk.

A search of the Tacoma led to the discovery of five amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills. As a result of the drugs found in the Tacoma, troopers obtained a warrant for Rust’s arrest.

Randolph Gooner was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 18 counts

Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Resisting Arrest

Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription – 3 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 4 counts

Gooner was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $453,950 cash bond.

On April 23, 2024, Carey Rust turned herself in at Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below:

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possess a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rust was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.