Two More Correctional Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus – at Vaughn & Young

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced today that two additional Correctional Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

– One Officer, who is assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC), was last on duty on Thursday, April 2, 2020, where the Officer completed a work shift supervising an inmate at an area hospital. After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the Officer began to self-isolate at home on Friday, April 3. As symptoms developed, the Officer sought medical attention that same day, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The Officer has continued to self-isolate at home.

– One Officer, who is assigned to the Court and Transportation Unit, most recently worked at a DOC location while assigned to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on Wednesday, April 1. On Saturday, April 4, after experiencing flu-like symptoms, the Officer sought medical attention, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The Officer is receiving treatment in an area hospital at this time.

These positive COVID-19 test results were received today and verified by the DOC.

Officers who worked in close contact with these Officers have been notified and advised on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

No additional information will be provided about the identity of the Correctional Officers for privacy protection.

“All officers, other employees and inmates in facilities where there have been COVID-19 cases among officers and contract healthcare workers are being carefully monitored for any symptoms, and DOC will immediately isolate, assess and treat any individual who demonstrates any sign of illness,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “We continue our aggressive prevention, screening and cleaning measures to guard against the spread of this disease.”

No inmate within Delaware’s correctional system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The DOC maintains robust COVID-19 prevention, screening and cleaning practices as part of an infectious disease management plan, including:

All persons entering any DOC facility are screened for COVID-19, including a series of questions and a forehead temperature check with a digital thermometer.

Staff who present with symptoms are sent home to self-quarantine and directed to contact their health care provider.

Newly-arriving inmates to DOC facilities are isolated from the rest of the inmate population for 14-days while being monitored for symptoms of respiratory infection.

Targeted quarantine is being used, where necessary, and specialized cleaning equipment has been deployed to decontaminate prison areas.

In addition, DOC has temporarily suspended in-person prison programming to reduce the movement of people into facilities and movement of groups of people within facilities. Certain programs, including treatment and education programs and religious programming, are being transitioned to a virtual video format. Inmates continue to have outside recreation opportunities within their confined areas and continue to have access to phones to stay in regular contact with their loved ones. DOC is also expanding the use of electronic tablets among the inmate population, where available.



This weekend, the DOC announced that two Contract Behavioral Healthcare Workers had Tested Positive for COVID-19 a Correctional Officer assigned to JTVCC tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, April 3 and a Correctional Officer at JTVCC tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4. The DOC announced last week that a contract healthcare worker assigned to New Castle Community Corrections Center, who had self-quarantined for 18 days, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2.

Get the latest news and information about the DOC’s response to COVID-19 on https://doc.delaware.gov and follow DOC at decorrection on Facebook and Twitter.