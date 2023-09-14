Two Mosquito Pools Test Positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Worcester County

Two mosquito pools have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Worcester County, according to notification received from the State of Maryland by the Worcester County Health Department. The pools are located in the areas of Whaleyville and a woodland area in Pocomoke City. The mosquito species that tested positive feeds on birds, horses and people. Arboviruses, such as the EEE virus, are most common during the summer and fall months. The viruses are transmitted by infected mosquitoes and spread to humans, birds, horses and other animals.