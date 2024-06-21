Two New Judges Confirmed by DE Senate; Two Reappointed

The Delaware State Senate has confirmed two judicial nominations. On Thursday the Senate confirmed the nomination of Thomas Pedersen to serve as Court of Common Pleas Judge in Sussex County and Candace Holmes to serve as Family Court Commissioner in Kent County.

The State Senate also confirmed the reappointment of Family Court Judge Mardi Pyott to serve an additional term in Kent County and Family Court Commissioner Francis Mieczkowski to serve an additional term in NCCo. Both reappointments were confirmed on Tuesday.

Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on the Delaware Senate’s confirmation of Thomas Pedersen to serve as Court of Common Pleas Judge in Sussex County and Candace Holmes to serve as Family Court Commissioner in Kent County.

“We are fortunate to have such qualified nominees who have the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary,” said Governor Carney. “I am confident that Tom and Candace will be assets to our court system and serve those in need of judicial services, especially our children and families, with professionalism and fairness. I want to thank the members of the Delaware Senate for their votes to confirm these nominees.”