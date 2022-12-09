Two NJ Teens Charged after Attempted Robberies in Dover

Two juveniles from New Jersey have been arrested by Dover Police after complaints for attempted robberies. Dover Police were called to the Gateway West parking lot Thursday afternoon after a victim got out of his vehicle and the 15 year old wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim was able to get away and call 9-1-1 as the suspect left the scene in a red car with New Jersey tags. Ten minutes later another victim was approached as she got out of her car at Del-One on Beiser Blvd in Dover and ordered to hand over her keys – she got back in the car and the suspect left in the red car. Both suspects – aged 15 and 16 from Penns Grove and Salem were arrested and the red car was found to be stolen out of Carneys Point Township in New Jersey.

Through the ensuing investigation, Detectives were able to positively identify the 15-year-old male as the suspect in both attempted robberies.

Both Juveniles were transported to Dover Police where they were arraigned.

The 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House on $16,100 cash bail on the following charges:

Attempted Robbery Second Degree (2x)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Conspiracy Second Degree

Offensive Touching

The 16-year-old male was released on an unsecured bond on the following charges: