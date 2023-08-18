Two Pedestrians Struck by Pickup at Midway Shopping Center

Two people were injured in a crash in the Midway shopping center Thursday night just before 9. Delaware State Police say a pickup truck was turning right into the parking lot from northbound Coastal Highway and struck two pedestrians – a 71 year old woman and 75 year old man – both from Baltimore.

The woman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The man was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup – a 27 year old man from New Castle was cited for inattentive driving and no insurance in his possession.