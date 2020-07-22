Two People Killed In Crash On Hardscrabble Rd.

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Millsboro-Georgetown area late Tuesday night.

Delaware State Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road at an extremely high rate of speed and approached a moderate curve near Shiloh Church Road. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the grass where it overturned several times.

The car also struck an embankment.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Millsboro, died at the scene. A 40-year-old male passenger of Easton, Maryland was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say both occupants of the vehicle were properly restrained. Their names are being withheld until relatives are notified.

A portion of Hardscrabble Road was closed for about four hours because of the accident, which is still under investigation.