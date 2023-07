A fire in Mardela Springs Saturday afternoon was accidental according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Mardela Springs firefighters were called to a home on Athol Road just after 2:30 where they found fire in a single story home. Officials say the fire began in a kitchen electrical outlet.

Two pets were taken to the Pets ER for evaluation. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage is estimated at $100,000.