Two Philadelphia Men Arrested for Robbery in Laurel

Image courtesy DSP

Two Pennsylvania men have been arrested by Delaware State Police for an armed robbery early this morning in Laurel. Police were called to the Lakeside Motel just before 1am for a robbery. They contacted a 34 year old man who works for a ride-share and had given two men a ride to Laurel from the Philly area. When they arrived in Laurel pushed the driver and took his cell phone and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t get out of the car. The suspects got out and tried to open the driver’s door, but he drove off and called police from the motel.

A trooper contacted two men at the Relax Inn just before 4:30am – they were looking for a ride to Philadelphia and matched the descriptions provided by the victim. Police arrested 18 year old Michael Flamer and 18 year old Tajon West both of Chester, PA.

Flamer and West were taken to Troop 5 and both were charged with the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Flamer and West were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,500 cash bond.

Anyone with information – should contact State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.