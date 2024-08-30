Two Rabid Animals Found in Worcester County

Worcester County Health officials report that a rabid bat was collected from a home on Market Street in Pocomoke last week – and a rabid raccoon was found on Ninepin Branch Road west of Berlin. Rabies is spread through the saliva of an infected animal – as well as from bites and scratches. If a person is exposed – the disease can be prevented with appropriate medical treatment. If you find a bat in your home – close it in a room and call 9-1-1 or Worcester County Environmental Health at 410-352-3234.

Rabies is a serious disease that is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, as well as from bites and scratches. When a person is bitten by or exposed to the saliva of a rabid animal, the disease can be prevented with appropriate medical treatment.

If there is a bat in the living area of your home, authorities request that you close the bat in the room and contact the Worcester County Environmental Health program at 410-352-3234, your local police department or 911 to report the bat so that the bat can be collected and arrangements made for rabies testing. Do not touch the bat or let it loose in the environment.

Bats have small teeth which may leave marks which are not easily seen. Although many people know if they have been bitten by a bat, there are certain circumstances when a person might not be aware or unable to tell you that they have been bitten. These circumstances include:

If a sleeping person awakes to find a bat in the room

If a bat is found in a room with an unattended child

If a bat is found near a person with disabilities

If a bat is found near a person who is intoxicated

Bats serve an important role in our environment, but may become a problem if they are able to enter your home and establish a colony. Bats will sometimes occupy attics and other unoccupied areas of a home. If you find bats in areas such as these, you can find more information about bats here: https://dnr.maryland.gov/ wildlife/Pages/plants_ wildlife/bats/batsinhome.aspx

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, or if you find a bat in the living area of your home, or your pet has been exposed to a rabies suspect animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, opossums, groundhogs, stray cats, contact our office at 410-352-3234 or 911 after business hours for further assistance and seek medical care.

For more information about rabies visit our website http://worcesterhealth.org.