Two Rallies for Abortion Justice in Delaware Saturday – Wilmington & Seaford

On Saturday, Oct. 2nd, hundreds of people across Delaware will rally in Wilmington’s Rodney Square from 10:30-11:30am, and in Seaford at the intersection of Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive from 1:30-2:30pm, to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country. These sister rallies were organized by the Delaware Chapter of the National Organization for Women (Delaware NOW), Women’s March Sussex – Delaware, Planned Parenthood of Delaware, and the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, with the support of Pro Choice With Heart – Delaware. They are part of a national day of action which features more than 600 events in all fifty states and Washington D.C.

Nationwide, more than 110 organizations have joined forces to take part in the #RallyforAbortionJustice organized by Women’s March to show that Americans overwhelmingly back Roe v. Wade. Rallies will be held nationwide throughout the day this Saturday, October 2nd, in advance of the Supreme Court returning to session this coming Monday, Oct. 4th, when they will begin to hear cases with tremendous implications for the future of abortion access in the United States. Oral arguments for a Mississippi law that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade will commence Dec. 1, just months after the court upheld a recent Texas law that all but out-laws abortion in the state. Across the country, abortion rights are under attack in unprecedented fashion, with 2021 seeing states enact more restrictions on reproductive and sexual health care than any other year in at least half a century.

“We have known that the day when abortion access would be challenged at the Supreme Court is coming. This is not a surprise,” Melissa Froemming, President of the Delaware Chapter of the National Organization for Women said. “Abortion access has been systematically under attack in this country for decades. While we need to protect women’s constitutional right to choose, this is the floor – not the ceiling. It is beyond time for abortion to be codified into federal law, funded fully by both public and private insurance, and accessible for all who need to choose that option when they need it, without shame or stigma. In terms of abortion in our state, it may be legal, but it is not fully accessible to all women because of barriers such as cost, distance to service providers, and limited or no paid time off for too many working women in low wage jobs. Delaware has room to grow in the realm of reproductive justice, and we stand in support of advocating for this as well.”

“It is time for this nation to have a comprehensive policy that protects the constitutional right to abortion, but also policies that recognize and respect women’s need for quality reproductive healthcare and equal and affordable access to family planning tools such as contraceptives,” Dr. Marlene Saunders, Co-Vice Chair of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice said. Paulette Rapp. Is the Incoming Chair of Women’s March Sussex – Delaware, the longest continuously running Women’s March chapter in the nation. She added: “Women in western Sussex have not had sufficient access to quality healthcare for years. Women need pap smears, mammograms, gynecological care, and easy, affordable access to birth control. Abortion needs to be protected and accessible, but it is not the only need and it’s important to note that if women had access to proper family planning, we reduce the need for abortion.”

Participants statewide will demonstrate their support for reproductive rights. The rallies will feature brief remarks from grassroots advocates, medical professionals, and elected officials. Several hundred people are expected between the two events.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all actions will take place outdoors, and attendees will be required to social distance and wear masks.