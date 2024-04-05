Two Rescued After Boat Struck Outer Breakwater Wednesday Night

Just after 11:30 Wednesday night the Lewes Fire Department and multiple other agencies were called for a vessel in distress. Sussex EOC advised a 60-foot sailing vessel struck the outer breakwater in the Delaware Bay with two people on board. Both people abandoned the ship and were rescued by a Lewes rescue swimmer. Neither boater was injured and they were returned to the Lewes Boat Ramp and turned over to DNREC Marine Police.