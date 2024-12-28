Two Rescued from Stranded Boat in Marsh near Holland Glade near Rehoboth Beach

Lewes Fire Department assisted Rehoboth Beach with a water rescue in the marsh near the Holland Glade tract just after 8pm Friday. Officials say two duck hunters were stranded in their boat after a falling tide in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Lewes’s marine unit, 82-Marine-2 which is their quick response vessel, responded with an operator, EMT and two DART rescue swimmers and Trooper 2 also assisted. The two duck hunters were removed and taken to the Lewes public boat ramp – there were no injuries. DNREC assisted with the removal of the vessel at a later time.