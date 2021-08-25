Two Salisbury Men Indicted for Federal Conspiracy & other Offenses

Two Salisbury men have been indicted for federal conspiracy, wire fraud and identity theft in connection with the theft of at least $900,000 from Shore Appliance where one of the men worked. The 10-count indictment says from mid-September 2016 through March of 2020, 53 year old Stephen Franklin and 46 year old Duane Larmore, who was maintained the books and records at Shore Appliance, conspired to steal at least $900,000, which was used for their own purposes, investments and to pay business expenses for Accurate Optical and East Coast Optometric which Franklin was the CEO.

Both defendants are expected to have an initial appearance in US District Court in Baltimore – no date has been scheduled.