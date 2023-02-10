Two Seaford Men Arrested for Illegal Lottery Operations by DE Dept of Safety & Homeland Security & Seaford Police
February 10, 2023/
Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police executed two search warrants in connection with illegal lottery operations. Officials identified two residences that were operating a lottery numbers game within the home – police have arrested 58 year old Jose Lopez at a home on Market Street and 36 year old Aneury Jimenez at a home on North Pine Street. Officials seized gambling equipment and cash from both locations.
Jose Lopez, 58
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling
He was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
Aneury Jimenez, 36
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling
He was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.