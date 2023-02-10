Two Seaford Men Arrested for Illegal Lottery Operations by DE Dept of Safety & Homeland Security & Seaford Police

Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police executed two search warrants in connection with illegal lottery operations. Officials identified two residences that were operating a lottery numbers game within the home – police have arrested 58 year old Jose Lopez at a home on Market Street and 36 year old Aneury Jimenez at a home on North Pine Street. Officials seized gambling equipment and cash from both locations.

Jose Lopez, 58

Possessing a Gambling Device

Advanced Gambling

Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance

Providing Premises for Gambling

He was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Aneury Jimenez, 36

Possessing a Gambling Device

Advanced Gambling

Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance

Providing Premises for Gambling

He was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.