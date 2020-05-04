Two Seaford Teens Arrested on Drug and Assault Charges Near Lewes

Two Seaford teens have been arrested on drug and other charges after a suspected drug deal resulted in the assault of a 16 year old girl. Delaware State Police were called to Surf Bagel in Lewes for an assault Saturday night. They learned the two teen boys agreed to meet with others to sell marijuana. The two teens were approached in their car by a16 year old girl, who got out of a vehicle with three other people inside. The 17 year old struggled with the girl – and punched her and grabbed cash. The 16 year old put their car in reverse dragging the girl a short distance – and the two boys let the parking lot. Police spotted the boys vehicle on Route 9 and initiated a traffic stop. Marijuana was seen in the vehicle – a search turned up over 3 grams of pot, brass knuckles with an attached knife and a counterfeit $100 bill. They are charged with drug and other offenses and were released on their own recognizance. The 16 year old girl, who suffered minor injuries, and the other three in her vehicle were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.