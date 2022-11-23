Two Separate Drug and Weapons Arrests in Dover

Two men, one from Hartly and the other from Dover, face drug and weapons charges from separate arrests that occurred late last night. One arrest happened at the Wawa on Forrest Avenue in Dover and the other in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane. Both 26-year old Zachary Groome and31-year old Anthony Mosley face charges that include carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person along with possession of drug paraphernalia and related charges.