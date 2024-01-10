Road in Salisbury Closed Due to Flooding

The City of Salisbury closed portions of Fitzwater and Lake Streets due to flooding from last night’s storm. Fitzwater Street remains closed between West Main and Pearl, while two sections of Lake Street were closed during the night and early morning but are now open. The next high tide is at 2 p.m., and the City will be monitoring the water level and closing any roads if necessary. Flooded streets will remain closed until the area is safe. They ask that you keep that in mind and use caution as you move about the City today.