Two Suspects Arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband

A Wilmington man has been arrested for bringing drugs into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. Delaware State Police say 23 year old Aaron Cain of Wilmington was seen passing a small, concealed object to an inmate, Tyler Carter, during a scheduled inmate visit. A search of Carter turned up over 29 grams of suspected marijuana and a search of Cain turned up over 69 grams of suspected marijuana on his person and an additional 7 grams in his vehicle. Cain was taken into custody and transported to Troop 9.

Cain was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana- Personal Use Quantity (Civil Violation)

Cain was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on a $3700 secured bond.

Carter was charged with the following crimes:

Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana- Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)

Carter was also arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on his recognizance for the above charges.

Carter remains in custody at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.