Two Suspects Sought After Student Struck with a Rock; Handgun Apparently Displayed at The Cross Christian Academy

Seaford Police are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon, in which it was reported that someone, who was not on school property, displayed what appeared to be a handgun to a student on the playground of the Cross Christian Academy. Police say the suspect, or an accomplice threw and struck one student with a rock. All students on the playground entered the school building, which was then placed on lockdown. The Seaford Police Department, assisted by Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Aviation, searched the area for the suspects but did not find them. The individuals police are looking for are described as a tall Asian Male wearing an “Anime” t-shirt and a black male wearing a red and black shirt. One of the suspects was wearing a camo backpack, which is where the possible firearm was concealed. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6645.