Two suspects sought in Ocean City boardwalk stabbing

Ocean City Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a stabbing incident on the boardwalk over the weekend.

According to police, a fight broke out involving several people early Sunday morning between 6th Street and 7th Street. One person was stabbed at about 4:34 a.m.

Police released surveillance photos of two possible suspects. Anyone who has information about the incident or who might be able to identify the suspects pictured is asked to contact Police Detective Carl Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604. Anonymous tips may also be reported at 410-723-6604.

The status of the victim was not released by police.