Two Sussex Tech Staff Members Positive for Coronavirus

Two staff members at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the District informed the school community today.

The staff members followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus. People who were in contact with the affected staff members have been notified individually and advised on the recommended course of action.

The District encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The District adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.

As a precaution, the campus will be closed Oct. 12-13 for a deep cleaning, and reopen Wednesday, Oct. 14. Classes and meetings will continue to be held remotely during that time.