Two Sussex Tech Students Charged after an Assault in Class Tuesday

Two Sussex Tech students – one from Georgetown and one from Seaford – have been arrested following an assault at Sussex Technical High School on September 17th. The Delaware State Police School Resource Officer was contacted by school staff for a report of an assault around 2pm on Tuesday.

Investigation showed that during an argument in a trade class, a student swung a sharp metal file at another student. The second student then threw a sharp metal file at the other – hitting him in the face and causing injury.

Both 16 year olds turned themselves in at Troop 4 on Wednesday. One is charged with 2nd degree assault and released on his own recognizance to a parent. The other is charged with aggravated menacing and released on his own recognizance to a parent.