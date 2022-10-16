Two Teens Arrested after Rehoboth Beach Robbery

Two teens have been arrested for robbery and other offenses at the Wawa on Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach around 10:30 Saturday night. Delaware State Police say a 39 year old man was leaving the parking lot on his scooter when two suspects, Francisco Martinez of Millsboro and Kyle Kilgo of Rehoboth Beach, both 19, grabbed him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over his wallet, scooter and other belongings. One of the teens displayed a knife – the other a handgun and the victim turned over his belongings. One of the suspects tried to ride off on the scooter, but could not operate it – both ran off on foot. Police were able to arrest both suspects.

Robbery Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Resisting Arrest

Offensive Touching

Martinez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,000 cash bond.

Martinez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,500 cash bond.