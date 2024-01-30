Two Teens Arrested for Oak Orchard Burglary

Two teenagers aged 15 and 16 have been arrested for a gas station burglary at Oak Orchard Road and Route 24 at Oak Orchard Monday morning. Delaware State Police were called just after 2am for a report of two suspects breaking into the business. Troopers arriving at the scene saw the two suspects inside. The teens tried to run of on foot, but were apprehended after a short chase and property taken from the business was recovered from a black bookbag.

Both are each charged with 3rd degree burglary, theft over $1500 and other offenses and were released on their own recognizance to a guardian.