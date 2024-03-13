Two Teens Assaulted and Robbed by Group of Five in Camden

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday evening on South State Street in Camden. Troopers responded to the report at about 5:42 p.m. Police say while two teenagers were walking, five unknown males approached them and assaulted them. They took their property and fled. The teens were being treated at an area hospital, but their injuries are not life threatening. Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Additional Information from DSP:

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Sydnor by calling 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.