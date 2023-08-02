Two Teens Caught in Stolen Vehicle; Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested for Hindering Prosecution

Delaware State Police have arrested two teens–one 13-year-old boy of Lewes and one 16-year-old boy of Rehoboth Beach– after they were caught in a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day Monday. Police say that on Monday night, a silver Kia Soul with two individuals wearing ski masks, was seen in the neighborhood of Whispering Pines. The teens ran away from the cops after abandoning the Kia on a dead-end street. Troopers found the 13-year-old hiding in a stranger’s shed and took him into custody without incident. While searching the area for the 16-year-old, troopers then arrested 18-year-olds Sean Rodgers and Tonia Perkins at their home on Maple Court. The 16-year-old was eventually taken into custody after it was discovered Rodgers and Perkins repeatedly lied to troopers about the teen hiding in their home. Rodgers and Perkins were charged with hindering prosecution.

Sean Rodgers

Tonia Perkins

Rodgers was charged with:

Hindering Prosecution (Felony)

Possession of Personal Use Marijuana by a Person Under 21 – Civil Violation

Rodgers was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.

On August 1, 2023, Perkins turned herself in at Troop 7 and was charged with the following crimes:

Hindering Prosecution (Felony)

Perkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.