Two teens charged in ATV burglary in Georgetown

Two teens were arrested after police say they broke into a shed and stole an ATV in Georgetown.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, May 10, troopers responded to a home in the 21000 block of Bunting Road in Georgetown for reports of a burglary.

Troopers arrived and met with a 65-year-old homeowner who said that sometime between the overnight hours of May 9 into May 10, unknown suspect(s) broke into his home through the garage door and removed his shed key.

The suspect(s) then entered the shed and removed a green 2019 450 Sportsman ATV.

Through further investigation, police identified 16-year-old Jacob Durkee, of Millsboro, and 19-year-old Magon D. Parks-Willey, of Long Neck, as the suspects involved in the case.

Troopers responded to the 26000 block of Johnson Road where they reportedly located Durkee in the woods next to the stolen ATV. He was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4.

Durkee was charged Burglary Second Degree, Theft (Felony), and Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony). He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

On Wednesday, May 13, Parks-Willey was apprehended at her residence in Long Neck without incident. She was charged with Burglary Second Degree, Theft (Felony), and Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony). He was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

The investigation remains active and ongoing for a possible third suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, TFC. Celpan at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.