Two-Vehicle Accident at Pot Nets Creekside

A vehicle accident occurred in the area of Long Neck Road and Ridgewood Drive, Pot Nets Creekside yesterday, Sunday morning. The two-vehicle collision resulted in significant damage to the vehicles, but Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva no injuries were reported. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it appears that a maroon Ford F150 pickup struck the rear of a white Chevrolet Suburban on Long Neck Road near the entrance of Pot Nets Creekside. The Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control with the closure of Long Neck Road for the duration of the incident.