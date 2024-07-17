Two-Vehicle Collision in Long Neck Area Under Investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon at the back entrance to a shopping center in the area of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. Emergency response units from Indian River included Rescue Units from the Oak Orchard and Long Neck facilities as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. Additional emergency alerts included the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it appears that a blue Chevrolet Equinox and a black Honda Pilot collided near the intersection causing damage to both vehicles and rendering them inoperable. State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that there were no injuries. The Talk of Delmarva will have further information as details become available.