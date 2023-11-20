Two Vehicle Crash in Dover Leaves 1 Dead

Dover Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left Camden man dead. Police were called around 11:30 Saturday night to North DuPont Highway. They learned that a Buick, driven by a 20 year old Smyrna woman was northbound in Dover. A Toyota driven by a 50 year old Camden man was turning left from southbound DuPont Highway and moved into the path of the Buick. The collision caused the Corolla to spin clock wise into the parking lot of McDonalds. The Buick lost control and crossed over the grassy median, coming to a rest on the west bound side of North DuPont Highway.

The Camden man was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Buick refused treatment.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.