Two-Vehicle Crash in Millsboro Area Under Investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating an accident on John J. Williams Highway approaching Plaza Drive. The vehicle crash happened yesterday afternoon, December 31st. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were alerted for what was reported to be a two-vehicle rear end type collision with one person suffering from neck and back pain. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it appears that traffic was stopped for the traffic light when white Jeep SUV type vehicle struck the rear of a grey Jeep Compass causing injury to one of the vehicle occupants. The occupant was transported to nearby medical facilities for the additional observations. The Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control with the closure of John J. Williams Highway for the duration of the incident.