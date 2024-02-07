Two-Vehicle Crash in Millsboro Leaves 35-Year-Old Laurel Woman Dead

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Millsboro this morning. According to DSP, at around 6:30 a.m., a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino was heading east on Shiloh Church Road, approaching Hardscrabble Road. At the same time, a 2008 Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Shiloh Church Road, west of Hardscrabble Road. For reasons still under investigation, the right-side drive of the Suzuki was turning left onto an access road into the path of the Taurus where the front of the Taurus impacted the side of the Suzuki. The driver of the Suzuki, a 35-year-old woman from Laurel, Delaware was taken to an area hospital where she died. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Taurus– a 28-year-old man from Salisbury–refused treatment for minor injuries. Shiloh Church Road was closed for about 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Additional information from The Delaware State Police:

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.