Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 9 Resulting from Illegal U-Turn

The Talk of Delmarva has learned more details about a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 9 (Lewes-Georgetown Highway) in the area of Arabian Acres Road yesterday. According to Delaware State Police, an 84-year-old man was heading west on Route 9 when he pulled the vehicle–a Porsche Cayman– over to the shoulder of the road. A landscaping truck pulling an open utility trailer was traveling westbound at that time. The truck, driven by a 39-year-old man passed the Porsche, but the Porsche tried to make a U-turn from the shoulder and struck the trailer, and as a result came to a stop diagonally across the whole roadway and was disabled. The Izuzu landscaping truck came to a stop on the shoulder. The 84-year-old driver of the Porsche was cited with making an illegal U-turn in the roadway. He was evaluated by EMS but was not taken to the hospital.