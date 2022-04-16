UPDATED: Two Vehicle Crash on Rt 9 West of Lewes Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Injured

Image courtesy Rehoboth VFC

UPDATED: 4/17/22 11am – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a Friday afternoon crash on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) west of EbbTide Drive, Lewes, as Dakhyi Floyd, 17, of Middletown, DE.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Corporal/1 Smith at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

===============================================================

A crash on Route 9 west of Lewes Friday afternoon has left 1 person dead and two in critical condition. Delaware State Police are still investigating, but say the driver of a Honda CR-V failed to see traffic ahead that was stopped to make a left turn and swerved into the westbound lane into the path of a pickup truck. The driver of the truck also swerved towards the shoulder to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided nearly head on. The Honda overturned and struck a utility pole. The pickup also stopped in the same area – the 77 year old driver treated for minor injuries.

There were five occupants inside of the Honda.

An 18-year-old male of Bear, DE was flown to Christiana Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old female of Bear, DE was transported to Beebe Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old female of Wilmington, DE was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old female of Middletown, DE was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition

A 17-year-old male of Middletown, DE was transported to Beebe Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

At this time the operator of the Honda has not been confirmed. The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Corporal/1 Smith at 302-703-3267.