Two Vehicle Crash West of Millsboro Sends 7 to Area Hospitals

Seven people were injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning west of Millsboro. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the driver of a Nissan Altima that was southbound on Careys Camp Road failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a Buick SUV that was eastbound on Millsboro Highway.

The driver of the SUV and a 15 year old passenger, both from Laurel, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Altima and four passengers were also taken to area hospitals – two of them with serious injuries.

The driver of the Altima was cited for failure to remain stopped at a stop sign and no insurance ID in their possession.