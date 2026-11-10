Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash West of Millsboro under Investigation

A crash around 7 Monday morning west of Millsboro has left one person dead and 3 injured. Delaware State Police say an Equinox westbound on Laurel Road in the area of Lowes Crossing Road failed to negotiate a curve and collided head-on with a VW Passat that was eastbound.

The driver of the Equinox, a 71 year old Frankford woman died at the scene.

The driver of the Passat – a 26 year old Seaford man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in each vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Albert at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.