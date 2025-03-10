Two Viola Men Arrested on Burglary Charges

Two men from Viola have been arrested for burglary and other charges after an investigation by Delaware State Police into a series of burglaries of homes under construction in a Magnolia community. The investigation began in February and police learned that an unknown suspect forced entry into several homes and removed electrical and plumbing materials and drove off in a dark colored Silverado. Police identified 30 year old Dennise Neill as a possible suspect and on Sunday identified 56 year old Frank Johnson as the other as detectives observed both men removing items from a home under construction in the Frederica area.

Both men were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Johnson was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Theft under $1,500

.

Johnson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance.

Dennise Neill was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony) – 5 counts

Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Theft under $1,500 – 4 counts

Criminal Mischief – 2 counts

Neill was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $20,000 secured bond.